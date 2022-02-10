Studio highlighting Black women entrepreneurs during month of February

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — In honor of Black History Month, a local studio in Jacksonville is highlighting Black women and encourages the community to support these hardworking entrepreneurs.

From all your beauty needs to event planning and event catering, these women have built their businesses from the ground up.

Lourena Morgan, owner of Just Relax says, “A lot of people don’t know that here in little old Jacksonville we have these legit great businesses that are owned by Black women.”

Also to help showcase the businesses, Dyal Studios held a photoshoot to recognize these local gems.

Here’s some short bios for each woman and links for their websites!

Lourena Morgan is the owner of Just Relax Body Waxing and Skin Care Lounge. She has been a licensed aesthetician since 2003 and started her business in 2008. They offer massages, waxes, facials, and much more.

Christal Dunaway is the owner of Dway’s Event Planning. Dunaway helps plan all types of parties and events. She also hosts The Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike, a nonprofit to bring veterans together to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide.

Shurquanda Bryant is the owner of Head Mistress Salon and Culture Clicks Selfie Museum. Bryant opened Head Mistress 14 years ago, offering natural hair care. Culture Click Selfie Museum recently opened in December 2021, giving people a space to take creative photographs and express themselves.

Sharice Williams is a realtor with Coldwell Banker, as well as a veteran. She is a marine wife and mother to three children.

Deidra Jackson is the owner of Brielle & Co. Jackson started her business in 2019, naming it after her daughter. She hand-pours soy candles, which she sells on Etsy.

Dwanna Roberts is the owner of Taste of Elegance Keto and Chef Dwanna Experience. Roberts has been catering since 2012. Taste of Elegance Keto is a meal prep company that she began during COVID, after going through a weight loss transformation from keto. Chef Dwanna Experience is a traveling personal chef business that also started during the pandemic.

Andrea McKeller is a realtor with Coldwell Banker. McKeller loves her job helping people find their forever homes.