GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sup Dogs is expanding its empire in Greenville.

Based on its signature drink, the Sup Crush, the new place will be named ‘Crush.’ A micro-distillery and cocktail bar, Crush will have its spirits made in-house.

Bret Oliverio, the owner of Sup Dogs, said that would not have been possible without the state changing its laws on micro-distilleries. He also stated that he’s trying to meet the changing demands that accompany Uptown Greenville’s growth.

“So, I think with those two things combined, you know, it just makes way for, hopefully, places that want to do new things and new concepts and sort of start fresh, and that’s what we’re doing,” said Oliverio.

The restaurant added that they hope to open the bar sometime between late July and early August, just in time for ECU students to come back for school.