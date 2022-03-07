GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hot food and music are coming soon to Uptown Greenville.

Ryan Griffin is the owner and operator of Nashville Hot Chicken, a new business slated to open in Uptown Greenville in the former Crossbones Tavern location, which is at 114 E. 5th St. The partner group behind Seared Chophouse and Angus Grill is also associated with the project.

The business will offer people a variety of craft beers, perfectly-spiced hot chicken and live entertainment. There will also be outdoor dining for those who want to take part.

WNCT spoke with Griffin about his upcoming restaurant construction, menu, and the kind of live acts for the stage. View the video to find out more. Click here to find out more.