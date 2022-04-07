WICHITA, K.S. – Textron Aviation announced it has entered into a purchase agreement with Kinston-based Exclusive Jets, LLC, operating as flyExclusive, for up to 30 Cessna Citation CJ3+ jets.

flyExclusive, a leading provider of premium private jet charter experiences, expects to take delivery of five aircraft in 2023, with the option to purchase additional aircraft for deliveries through 2025.

Cessna Citation jets are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company.

“This order brings the efficiency and comfort of the Citation CJ3+ to a new audience of customers through flyExclusive’s programs,” said Ron Draper, President, and CEO, Textron Aviation. “We appreciate customers like flyExclusive, who see the value in operating a broad range of jets from the Citation family. The operating economics of Citations, combined with the global network of service and support available through Textron Aviation, ensures continued productivity and enjoyment throughout the ownership experience.”

This order, with options, continues the company’s position as one of the largest owners/operators of Citations in the world. The company operates a fleet of Cessna Citation jets including Citation X, Citation Sovereign, Citation Excel/ XLS, Citation CJ3, and Citation Encore aircraft models.

“This expansion launches flyExclusive into the fractional space. We are committed to redefining the private flying experience, providing the full suite of products for our customers, all delivering consistent, reliable, and world-class service,” said Jim Segrave, Chairman, and Founder, flyExclusive.

“We are proud to continue our relationship with Textron Aviation as we bring the CJ3+ into our esteemed fleet. The addition of these new CJ3+ aircraft will allow us to expand our capabilities to support our continuing growth as one of the largest private jet charter operators in the industry.”

Owning and operating its fleet of 85 light, midsize, super-midsize, and heavy jets, flyExclusive, based in Kinston is the third-largest Part 135 charter operator in the U.S. This order is expected to support the company’s Jet Club, Partner, and new fractional program, in response to historic demand.

About the Citation CJ3+

The Citation CJ3+ delivers exceptional performance, Garmin G3000 avionics, and in-flight WiFi capability. Best-in-class acquisition and operating costs, seating for nine passengers, and up to 1,000 lbs of baggage capacity make the CJ3+ the ultimate utility player. With a range of up to 2,040 nautical miles, the Citation CJ3+ is perfectly suited for the light jet market segment and can fly single-pilot and up to four passengers nonstop from Washington, DC to Monterrey, Mexico, Sao Paulo to Santiago, London to Athens, or Shanghai to Tokyo.

Designed to provide the most efficient flight profile by minimizing fuel costs and environmental impact, the Citation CJ3+ burns, on average, 10 percent less fuel and costs 5 percent less in maintenance per flight hour versus other aircraft in the light jet segment.

Leading the light jet segment

Cessna Citations continue to lead this segment, with more than 5,000 light jets delivered throughout the world, offering customers the broadest range of products on the market. From the popular entry-level Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 to the efficiency and comfort of the Citation CJ3+ and latest Citation CJ4 Gen2, Textron Aviation’s Citation family of light business jets has evolved to offer a range of capabilities, systems, and options unmatched in its class.