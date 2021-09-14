Thermo Fisher announces additional $154 million investment in Pitt County, 290 new jobs

GREENVILLE, NC – New investment and more jobs are on the way to Pitt County after Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, announces plans to expand its Greenville site for enhanced sterile liquid and lyophilized filling, pre-filled syringes, and solid dose continuous manufacturing.

Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement Tuesday, detailing the investment of $154 million and the creation of 290 additional jobs.

“Thermo Fisher’s exciting announcement underscores North Carolina’s global reputation as a prime location for life sciences companies to operate,” Cooper said. “With our skilled workforce, strong industry collaboration and an innovative business climate, this decision proves, yet again, that North Carolina’s biotechnology sector is thriving statewide.”

The average wage of the new positions is projected to be $67,397, which is more than 50 percent higher than Pitt County’s average wage of $42,801.

“We are thrilled that Thermo Fisher has, again, chosen to invest in our community. This is further proof that the Greenville and Pitt County area has the resources needed to support the pharmaceutical manufacturing and biotechnology industry,” said Brad Hufford, vice president of business development for the Greenville Eastern North Carolina (ENC) Alliance.

The recruitment of this project to Pitt County was a collaborative effort by several economic development organizations including the North Carolina Department of Commerce, Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, Pitt County Economic Development, and Greenville ENC Alliance.

“Our organization is proud to be part of the team that helped land the project,” added Hufford. “Economic development is truly a team effort and our work together with various partners was a demonstration of our commitment to collaboration.”

Thermo Fisher’s Greenville site provides both sterile and oral solid dose pharmaceutical manufacturing and packaging services from early development to commercial phase. This expansion announcement follows one made in December 2020, bringing 500 new jobs and approximately $500 in new investment.

“We are honored that Thermo Fisher has chosen to bring this expansion to our great city and bring hundreds of new jobs,” said Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly. “Greenville competed globally for this project and our community came out on top because the company sees that Greenville has the workforce, business climate, and resources that it needs for ultimate success in the marketplace.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s efforts to support Thermo Fisher’s decision to expand in North Carolina. This expansion by Thermo Fisher will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG), which was approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. Over the course of the 12-year term of the grant, economists in the Department of Commerce estimate the project will grow the state’s economy by more than $977 million. The JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $4,528,800 spread over 12 years.

“The strength of our life sciences industry is evident through Thermo Fisher’s increased investment in Eastern North Carolina,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “North Carolina is home to a diverse life science workforce and world-class universities and community colleges, who are developing the best and brightest talent in the nation. We will continue to help growing innovators improve the lives of North Carolinians and our global community for generations to come.”

Local support helped to secure this expansion including a performance-based Economic Development Grant, approved by the Pitt County Commissioners, estimated at $3.3 million over an eight-year grant period. In addition, the City of Greenville approved a Job Creation Grant totaling $500,000 over five years, the Greenville ENC Alliance will provide a total of $150,000 over five years, and the NC Biotechnology Center will provide a $100,000 Economic Development Assistance Grant. Other partners include Greenville Utilities Commission, Pitt Community College, and East Carolina University.

For information about jobs available in pharmaceutical manufacturing and biotechnology in Greenville, click here: https://www.ncbiotech.org/greenvillejobs