GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Young people mindlessly scrolling through TikTok is what led to the social media platform updating its guidelines. Now, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein is involved.

The updated guidelines are supposed to promote safety, security and well-being. Stein said more needs to be done and is investigating TikTok.

In a recent statement from Stein, he said “I am very concerned about the way in which social media companies may be using their technology to hook our kids without regard for their emotional or mental health.”

Not only is TikTok getting state-level attention, here in Eastern North Carolina, counselors are speaking out.

“Kids have an immense pressure on themselves to look and be at their best,” said Renew Counseling and Support Services counselor, Chris Campbell.

“Also, there could be at times a lot of feelings that go along with that with anxiety, possible depression, we think about, you know, there could be possible, lowered self-perception with it. And ultimately, even suicidal or homicidal ideation,” said Campbell.

Aside from children, this is impacting young adults at East Carolina University.

“I can see it as being a very unproductive thing because you’re just sitting on your phone, just kind of watching videos over and over again, you can kind of let time fly by if you’re just doing that. So I think it definitely affects that part,” said ECU graduate student, Collin Melpass.

Experts said it’s important for parents to try to have open conversations with their children, especially when it comes to what really is actually happening on social media.