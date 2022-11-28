GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The goal of Monday’s Small Business Town Hall at Pitt Community College was on building up and growing those in Eastern North Carolina who make it all happen.

Monday’s event was highlighted by speeches from Congressman G.K. Butterfield and with former Greenville mayor Allen Thomas, who is now a regional administrator for the Small Business Administration. The main purpose of the meeting was to make sure small business owners in the area know they have the support and resources to help them grow.

“I’m here to shout as loud as I can about access to capital that makes their job easier, access to government contracting they’ve never seen that can be generationally changing for them, and just mentoring and training that’s all free that your tax dollars pay for. it’s time to bring that here to Eastern North Carolina and make that a success,” Thomas said.

Thomas and Butterfield both threw their support for local small businesses. Butterfield shared why these forums are so important to make sure our local businesses stay strong and get the help they need.

“Small businesses in Pitt County have been the backbone of Pitt County’s economy,” Butterfield said. “Yes, we welcome the big industries who come to Pitt County, but it’s the small business in Pitt County that keeps this community alive and well, and so as I look back, over the last 18 years, it’s been a wonderful opportunity. We have a lot of opportunity, a lot of resources in Pitt County and Eastern North Carolina.”

For those on the other end, they said these forums are opportunities needed, especially when it comes to wanting to offer home care for those with autism, Down syndrome, lupus and other disabilities.

“Learning how to like payrolling, and knowing how to hire and go out and talk to clients, and to pretty much grow my business so that maybe one day I can have a big business and have my own nursing home,” said Somara Richardson of Somara’s Prime Care. “So I wanna get a lot of general information on how I can lead others into being successful.”

For those who could not attend Monday’s meeting or need some small business pointers, from funding programs and more, you can click here to get more information.