JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the rest of the world starts to recover and reflect from the past two years of the pandemic, local businesses here in Eastern North Carolina are no exception.

The Grazing Tray, International Veterans’ Empowerment Thrift Store and VELO Fitness all have one thing in common: they opened during the pandemic. But the fear of opening a new business during the economic troubles caused by COVID-19 didn’t stop them.

For some, it’s been slightly easier than others. Samantha Prevatte, owner of The Grazing Tray restaurant, said since they opened in 2020 business has been good.

“I feel like mine’s a little backward because people who were already established had to then close down and either ‘Do you know to-go or delivery’ and I started that way,” Prevatte said. “So I feel like my foot in the door was a little easier.”

Fitness Director at VELO Fitness Studio, Kerry Johnson, said nothing about the pandemic has been easy for the fitness industry but said they had a good amount of success since they opened last year.

“In our eyes, starting a fitness studio during a pandemic, while it may seem crazy to us, it was the perfect way to come out of a pandemic,” Johnson said.

For International Veterans Empowerment Thrift Store, the founder of the business said she experienced the struggles so many others have. At one point, she almost had to close the doors until other local businesses in the area helped them out.

“If you find yourself in a predicament, don’t be afraid to ask for help because I put a note on my door stating that I was in a financial bind. So, if you don’t say something, no one knows the struggle,” Davis said.