Unemployment is down, but are people in Eastern North Carolina taking jobs?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As COVID-19 vaccines roll out, jobs are coming back at a rapid pace. But is there enough supply for the demand?

“The opportunity is there but we are not able to meet those demands,” said Matt McLawhorn, the General Manager at CPG Staffing, a firm that connects people with employers.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the state, Greenville and other cities in Eastern North Carolina have all seen unemployment rates decline. Greenville moved from an unemployment rate of 7% in September to now just 5.9% since the beginning of 2021.

“What we experienced was a lot of our large companies, there was a brief pause. Everybody wanted to see what was going to go on,” McLawhorn said.

McLawhorn said that at this time people aren’t jumping at the opportunities as much.

“We definitely have the opportunity,” McLawhorn said. “Unfortunately, what we are experiencing and naturally this time of year with tax returns and things of that nature, people having available funds, they’re not as inclined to go to work.”

However, as stimulus support fades out and people begin to look for work again, McLawhorn said he hopes it will make for a busy summer.

“I do feel confident that there are still several individuals that are interested and willing to work that are in need of this stimulus and are down on hard times and just looking to get back to it,” said McLawhorn.