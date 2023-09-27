RALEIGH, N.C. — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 41 of North Carolina’s counties in August 2023, decreased in 28, and remained unchanged in 31, according to figures released by the NC Department of Commerce.

Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.2 percent while Swain County had the lowest at 2.7 percent. Seven of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases, two increased, and six remained unchanged. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.0 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.9 percent.

The not-seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.6 percent.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 99 counties and increased in one. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in August by 16,778 to 5,082,569, while those unemployed increased by 412 to 189,342. Since August 2022, the number of workers employed statewide increased by 129,781, while those unemployed decreased 25,754.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, October 20. Click here to see more details.