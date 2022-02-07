Unique new Greenville business hoping to lather up same success of other locations

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – What turned out to be a great business decision in Goldsboro and New Bern is the hope of the new owners of a unique location that’s now open in Greenville.

Buff City Soap is finally in Greenville. The new business is known for its plant-based soap and body products made in-store.

Buff City Soap offers more than 30 unique and customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products, including its famous soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap and even laundry soap.

We have other locations like in Goldsboro and New Bern and those location gets a lot of activity .So we thought that opening it in Greenville just would make sense. Jamie Mason, owner

The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans in-store, which allows guests to customize the scent and ingredients used in the process to create a unique scent profile. Kids are able to paint their own bath bombs and take them home for free. Also, customers can have bath bombs parties where they can make their own.

The Greenville store hours will be Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.