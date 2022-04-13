JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Helping to diversify the workforce and bring jobs to those with disabilities. As an Employment First state, that was the aim of a virtual career fair held Wednesday.

Joyce Bender, the CEO and founder of Bender Consulting Services, Inc. hosted the job fair.

“People with disabilities, 70% are not counted in the workforce,” said Bender. “With double the unemployment rate, and yet different wonderful things that have been happening. Companies are looking to hire people with disabilities.”

She said more than 1,100 people are registered for the job fair, and one of the biggest problems they face is finding careers. Those with another organization, Disability:In agree.

“Oftentimes, if an individual self discloses their disability, they don’t make it past the first interview sometimes,” said Jeff Wissel, Chief Accessibility Officer at Disability:In.

Disability:In works on finding employment, particularly with Fortune 500 companies. They hope to bring these unemployment numbers down.

“The unemployment rates for individuals with disabilities are in many cases twice as high, if not higher, than those of others,” said Wissel.

The Executive Vice President of Global Workplace Initiatives at Disability:In, Leslie Wilson, said this affects more people than some would think.

“One out of four, one out of five of us has a disability,” said Wilson.

Disability:In is offering a career fair on May 4th. More information on that can be found here.