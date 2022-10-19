WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Anyone who is visiting the town of Williamston could soon have a new option for an overnight stay.

This week, Williamston’s Planning Board voted on a zoning change. This will allow boutique hotels in the central business district. Town officials said they’re excited about new revitalization efforts and being able to offer travelers an upscale place to stay.

It all started with a developer making a visit to Williamston and falling in love with the area. Chase Conner, director for Martin County Tourism, helped make this vision happen.

“For the first time about maybe four to five months ago, we heard from this individual that was looking into some historic properties and he found a building that fits perfectly for what he envisioned for our small town,” said Conner.

What he envisioned was a boutique hotel located in the Baker White Building on Main Street.

“It’s a little bit of a larger area, you can stay for longer, it may not just be one room night, you can stay the whole weekend and a lot of times, boutique hotels are partnered with food and coffee and places like that so the building itself is three stories,” Conner said.

And with these new hotels, town officials hope this will be an economic boost for the area.

“Stuff like that the hotels tend to fill up pretty quickly so I think this will ultimately help bring people in. not only bring people into the town but have them staying downtown is a benefit to the businesses downtown as well as the town as a whole,” said Cameron Braddy, town planner and zoning administrator.

Conner said this hotel is one of the many projects in the making.

“Over the last eight months, we have had eight or nine buildings sold and started to be renovated in downtown Williamston so seeing that momentum coming and seeing individuals from around the area coming to invest in downtown it’s great to see,” Chase said.

There will be a zoning discussions meeting on November 7. This will be open to the public and it begins at 5:30 pm.