Butterfield calls on Senate to reconvene after mass shootings

Congressman Butterfield released a statement calling on the Senate to reconvene and pass gun violence prevention legislation following the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

“The time for simply expressing our thoughts and prayers is over. After the 250th mass shooting in this year alone, now must be the time for action. I join Speaker Pelosi and Democratic Leader Schumer in calling for the Senate to immediately reconvene and, at the very least, pass the bipartisan legislation the House passed in February that will strengthen background checks. Leader McConnell’s refusal to take up even the bare minimum legislation that could save lives and is supported overwhelmingly by the American public can longer be tolerated. The Senate needs to do its job and immediately come back into session to pass this legislation. The American people deserve better.”