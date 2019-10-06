‘Caitlyn’s Courage’ hosts Domestic Violence Gala honoring Caitlyn Whitehurst

An event was held in Washington Saturday honoring Caitlyn Whitehurst.

She was murdered earlier this year.

Caitlyn Whitehurst, who was shot and killed in a murder-suicide in May.

Her family says it was an act of domestic violence and now, they’re trying to help others.

This event was held to benefit ” Caitlyn’s Courage “, the new non-profit the family has started to help victims of domestic violence.

Caitlyn’s sister Logan said, “Emotionally it’s been tough but I’ve kept myself busy trying to give my sister’s death meaning by doing positive things in my sisters honor.”

They had around 250 people at the event.

For more of Caitlyn’s story, click here.