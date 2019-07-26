California Congresswoman wants to rename Lejeune High School to honor Walter B Jones Jr.

A California Congresswoman is proposing to change the name of a high school on board Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

The amendment would allow Lejeune High School to be renamed to honor late North Carolina Congressman Walter B. Jones Jr.

In 1945, Camp Lejeune High School was established. The school was renamed Lejeune High School in 1968.

It was named after Lieutenant General John Archer Lejeune. He was referred to as “the greatest of all leathernecks.”

Alumni of the school, like Lisa Beavers is opposed to the idea of renaming the school that she says is part of her identity.

“There’s only one Lejeune High School in the whole world and that’s us,” said Beavers.

She along with hundreds of others have signed an online petition blocking amendment 639.

Representative Jackie Speier has presented a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act to rename Lejeune High School to Walter B. Jones Camp Lejeune High School.

Speier represents California’s 14th congressional district and worked with Congressman Walter B. Jones Jr. and considered him a good friend.

In a statement the Congresswoman said she consulted with his staff who still work for North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District.

“It was my honor to include….a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act to rename Lejeune High School for Walter Jones as a tribute to his work on behalf of his District, North Carolina, the country, and the United State Marine Corps,” said Speier.

Lejeune High School is operated by the Department of Defense Education Activity. DODEA tells 9OYS they are working with Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps officials to review the issue.

More than 1,500 signatures have been registered on the petition. The petition states the amendment dilutes the service and sacrifice of Lieutenant General Lejeune.

About 98,000 signatures are needed by August 16th to get a response from the White House.