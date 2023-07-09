A woman from Monrovia woke up to a dead bear in her front yard on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (KTLA)

(KTLA) – A California woman woke up Sunday to find a dead bear in her front yard.

Monrovia resident Amy Spada said that she disregarded a loud noise she heard outside her home around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

“I thought maybe it was a firework, or a car accident…I didn’t think much of it,” Spada said. “A little while later, there was some police action in the condo complex, so I went out to see what was going on, and two rows over, police were saying that a bear got hit by a car on Foothill Boulevard, and it’s injured and it’s hiding behind one of the bushes close to my house.”

Spada said that police told her that the bear was injured and aggravated, and that they were handling the situation. Thinking that all was said and done, she made her way back to her house and went to sleep.

But she woke up to a surprise on Sunday morning.

“This morning I woke up to take my dog out, and there was a dead bear on my lawn with police tape,” she said.

Spada said lots of wildlife like deer, bears and coyotes get hit by vehicles in the area, and that it’s not the first time a bear has entered her neighborhood.

“They are down here constantly,” she said. “We had a bear about a year ago trying to get into the pool area.”

It was unclear when the California Department of Fish and Wildlife would arrive to take the dead bear, which appeared to be a juvenile, off her lawn.