WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — After Martin County Manager James Bennett’s resignation last week, the citizens’ focus is to now get Martin County Commissioner Ronnie Smith to resign.

A lawsuit was filed on September 27 by two other county commissioners and several citizens against commissioners Ronnie Smith, Dempsey Bond, and Emily Briggs.

The lawsuit said one of those reasons included the illegal meetings or approvals regarding the hiring, compensation, and increased compensation of Bennett.

There is now an online petition to get Smith to resign. The petition was started by Laurence Lilley. He is one of several citizens who are plaintiffs in the lawsuit against Smith, Bond, and Biggs.

“Ronnie Smith has lost the people’s trust in his actions. he’s the only one who could’ve signed for the raises. none of the other commissioners knew anything about it other than him. so he had to have approved those raises for the county manager,” said Paul Roberson, Martin County citizen.

Right now, the petition has over 700 signatures out of its goal of 1,000 on Change.org. Another Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled to be held Thursday evening at the courthouse.