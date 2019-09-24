Camp Lejeune marines focusing on well-being at suicide prevention workshop

Marines at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune are focusing on their well-being.

It’s part of a workshop aboard base to provide resources for life stressors and suicide prevention.

This is the fifth year Marine Corps Community Services has hosted the Building the Warrior Within: Suicide Prevention Through Wellness Event.

Dozens of booths were set up on base, each one tackling dark thoughts and finding new methods to focus on mental health.

Some of those techniques are as simple as painting a rock, sleep enhancement, and archery.

As a marine Lt. Grant Douglas Eubanks says deployments and disturbance in sleep cycles are challenges.

“Those are common experiences going on duty,” said Eubanks.

Mary Mack with the community counseling program says suicide is permanent solution to a temporary problem. Coping strategies like coloring, stress balls, and music therapy can prevent impulses and possibly save a life.

“They’re [marines] a tough group, one of the toughest we want to make sure they can let their hair down here and get some of the skills they need,” said Mack.

The goal is for marines to the take the strategies and apply it whether at home or during deployment.

The next event is Friday Sept. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Marines and families who have base access are invited to attend.