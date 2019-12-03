Camp Lejeune visitor’s center to close weekends, starting Saturday

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune visitor’s center will close on the weekend beginning Saturday.

The center will no longer be open on weekends or holidays.

The hours are being changed to provide better customer service to the community during the week when the majority of customers require assistance.

Wait times during the week will significantly decrease with more personnel to assist customers.

The weekday hours of operation will remain from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

To access the installation on a weekend or holiday, DoD ID cardholders are advised to use the Trusted Traveler program, where any DoD ID cardholder can escort a guest using their vehicle or with the guest traveling in immediate succession.

Using a Trusted Traveler requires the DoD ID cardholder to remain with their guests at all times while on the installation.



Authorized personnel who wish to obtain a guest pass must go to the visitor’s center with their guests during normal hours.



For questions regarding base access for DoDEA, MCCS, command or other information, contact the visitor’s center at 910-451-7734/3220 or via email at

mcieast.mcb-mcasnr.dbids@usmc.mil.