Campaign rally impact on local businesses

Greenville city leaders are expecting a boost in the economy with the number of folks coming in, to take part in tonight’s rally.

Things in Greenville haven’t been too congested even with the presidential campaign going on tonight at 7 pm.

WNCT’s Ariana Kraft spoke with some local businesses nearby the minges stadium to see how their workday has been impacted by the rally.

Some businesses noticed an increase of customers however some did not.

9 On Your Side talked to a manager from McAlisters Deli who did not want to go on camera, but they told me they did notice a larger flow of people coming in, especially for a Wednesday.

A few customers at the deli who are also attending the rally told me they’re excited but worried they might not get in because of how long the lines are.