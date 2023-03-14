RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Carolina Hurricanes star Andrei Svechnikov will miss the rest of the season and the playoffs with a knee injury.

General manager Don Waddell said Tuesday that the 22-year-old forward will have reconstructive surgery Thursday on his right anterior cruciate ligament.

The procedure will be performed by Dr. Marty Isbell of Raleigh Orthopedic.

Waddell said that he is “confident that Andrei will make a full recovery.”

Svechnikov has 55 points this season to rank in a tie for second place on the stat sheet. He also has 23 goals in 64 games this season.

Carolina took Svechnikov with the second overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft.