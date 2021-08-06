Cape Fear Memorial Bridge closing overnight next week

Closures scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

by: NCDOT News

WILMINGTON – Work to weatherproof the control house of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is complete, and crews must now remove the scaffolding.

To safely complete the removal process, the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will be closed to traffic overnight next week, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The N.C. Department of Transportation suggests drivers needing to get around the closure using the Isabel Holmes Bridge or Interstate 140. 

Drivers should use caution near the closure and plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal.

