Cape Fear Memorial Bridge closing overnight next week

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — America’s employers added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate ticked down to 5.4% as the U.S. economy continues to bounce back with surprising vigor from last year’s coronavirus shutdown.

The report, issued by the Department of Labor on Friday, was the latest sign that the reopening of the economy is propelling a rebound from the pandemic recession. The July numbers exceeded economists’ forecast for more than 860,000 new jobs. Hotels and restaurants, reopening and doing brisk business, added 327,000 jobs last month. Local public schools added 221,000.