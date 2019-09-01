Cape Lookout National Seashore taking steps to prepare ahead of Dorian

In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Cape Lookout National Seashore park is initiating its Action Plan as of noon Sunday, Sept 1.

Steps are being taken to evacuate those on the islands and to close down operations out on the islands and at the mainland visitor centers.

The park will close on Tuesday (Sept 3) at 10:00 AM until after the storm has passed.

All visitors and vehicles must be off the islands by Tuesday.

For more information on the timing of the closures of park services and areas see the Storm Watch page on the park’s website: https://go.nps.gov/stormwatch