Breaking News
Tonight at 11:30 p.m. the ECU Coaches Show will air!

Cape Lookout National Seashore taking steps to prepare ahead of Dorian

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Cape Lookout National Seashore park is initiating its Action Plan as of noon Sunday, Sept 1.

Steps are being taken to evacuate those on the islands and to close down operations out on the islands and at the mainland visitor centers.

The park will close on Tuesday (Sept 3) at 10:00 AM until after the storm has passed.

All visitors and vehicles must be off the islands by Tuesday.

For more information on the timing of the closures of park services and areas see the Storm Watch page on the park’s website: https://go.nps.gov/stormwatch

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV