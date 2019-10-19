Live Now
Car chase leads to arrest of mom, 2 adult children

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in a North Carolina county say a mother and her two adult children are in jail after a car chase led them to their home.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies were trying to stop a car driven by Nathan Wood for a traffic violation on Thursday, but they chased him to a home.

Once inside, deputies found 60-year-old Shirley Paul-Wood and 29-year-old Stacey Wood, who were wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

Nathan Wood faces multiple charges, including felony fleeing to elude law enforcement. Shirley Paul-Wood is charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked, and Stacey Wood is charged with failure to appear in court, possession of a fictitious registration plate and driving while license revoked.

