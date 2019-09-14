Car crash in Kinston sends man to the hospital

One person is in the hospital following a car crash in Kinston Saturday.

Kinston PD says around 12:45pm, Kinston Police, Kinston Fire, and Lenoir County EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on the 3700 block of W Vernon Ave. involving a car and motorcycle.

Officers say that a 2003 Oldsmobile passenger car driven by a 19 year old man from Dover was traveling east on Hwy 70 and attempted to make a left hand turn across the westbound traffic flow.

The motorcycle, operated by a 58 year old man from Kinston, was traveling in the outermost westbound lane on Hwy 70.

As the car turned, it was hit by the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver, who was wearing a helmet, sustained injuries and was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The driver of the car will be charged in this incident, according to police.