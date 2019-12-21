Car with children inside crashes into building in Kingstree following police chase out of Lake City

Breaking News
LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – According to Amy Pringle with Lake City Police, officers initiated a traffic stop Friday that turned into a police chase.

Pringle identified the driver of the car as Wallace McCray. Inside the car with McCray was his wife and two children, ages 1 and 3. During the chase, McCray struck another vehicle.

Pringle says the chase continued through Kingstree and ended when McCray crashed the car into a building at Highway 261 and Eastland Avenue.

Pringle says the car was stolen out of the city of Florence.

We are working to learn more about the case. Count on News13 for updates.

