Caretaker charged with murder after woman’s body is found entombed in concrete

AVERY COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The caretaker for a woman who was found entombed in concrete in a home’s basement has been charged with her murder, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday.

Goose Creek, South Carolina resident Elizabeth Carserino, who is also known as Elizabeth Freeman, was arrested on Saturday by the Avery Coutny Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with NC SBI.

The body of Linville Falls resident Lynn Keene, 70, was found ‘entombed’ in concrete in her home’s basement after she had been reported missing by family members a week prior, deputies said. An autopsy report resulted in the ruling of her death as a homicide.

Keene’s car was missing and an investigation began. Cherokee PD told Avery County detectives they had located Keen’s car locked with the keys inside.

Investigators soon identified Keene’s live-in caretaker Elizabeth Carserino as a person of interest and a search began. She had already been wanted on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, financial card theft, and identity theft.

Deputies told Fox 46 on Saturday that the suspect had been located, however, there were no charges or an arrest at the time.

Carserino is being held in Avery County under a secured $1.625 million bond.