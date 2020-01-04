Carey Road closed temporarily following car accident in Lenoir County Saturday morning

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- Carey Road in Kinston is temporarily closed to all traffic between Airlee Drive and Stockton Road.

According to the Kinston Police Department’s Facebook Page, KPD, KDFR, and LCEMS responded to a motor vehicle crash at 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

A 20-year-old man was driving along Carey Road when he lost control of his vehicle. The driver’s 2015 Chevy Cruz overturned and struck a utility pole, splitting the pole in two sections.

The operator of the vehicle sustained injuries and is being treated at UNC Lenoir Health Care.

At this time Carey Road is closed to all traffic until further notice to allow electric crews to repair the damaged utility pole and restore power to the area.