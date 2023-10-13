RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday was opening night for the Carolina Hurricanes. The team started the season at home with a sold-out game against the Ottawa Senators.

This year, fans entering PNC Arena will have more options for eating and drinking. Three local vendors will open up shop in the concourse for the first time.

“PNC Arena is proud to offer twelve branded concepts for our guests to enjoy, including several local favorites from the Triangle area,” said Don Waddell, PNC Arena and Carolina Hurricanes President. “We’re excited to showcase these new concepts and further enhance the guest experience.”

New this year:

Gonza Tacos y Tequila is serving up fresh Columbian-Mexican fare at their new Section 112 stand and Section 130 cart. Their menu at PNC Arena will include tacos, nachos and quesadillas.

For a caffeine boost to keep you wide awake all game, The Optimist coffee shop will operate a cart at Section 105. Their hot and cold beverage selection includes drip and cold brew coffees, lattes with house-made syrups, hot chocolate, matcha and more.

Coming later this month, The BBQ Lab will feature brisket and smoked turkey, coupled with homemade side dishes inspired by the owner’s childhood memories. This option will only be available for people with Priority Lounge and Club Level tickets. They will be located in the Priority Lounge stands at Section 105 and 120.

Coming soon

PNC Arena announced Sweet Carolina will be open up shop soon. They plan to offer assorted candies and sweet treats.

The self-serve candy station will be located at Section 105.

Returning brand favorites

PNC Arena announced the following brands will make a return this year.

Blue Bell ice cream can be found at Sections 111, 114, on the Club Level in the East and West Lexus Lounge, as well as Section 318. They offer a variety of favorite and seasonal flavors.

Buena Papa Fry Bar offers Colombian-inspired, Latin-infused flavors over hand-cut and made-to-order gourmet French fries, along with premium toppings. The stand is located at Section 301.

Buffalo Brothers Pizza & Wing Co. has further expanded their portfolio inside the venue. In addition to the Buffalo Brothers Zone on the north end, as well as their stands at Section 114 and 318, Buffalo Brothers will offer pizza with made from scratch dough on the Club Level in the East and West Lexus Lounge.

Chick-fil-A has expanded their footprint inside the venue and will offer additional menu items at the new Section 109 stand later this month. Carts offering sandwiches and drinks are available at Section 120 and 325.

Happy + Hale produces healthy fuel that nourishes the body, including their freshly made warm signature bowls, as well as their signature Dragonade. Find them at Section 123.

Nutty Bavarian carts located at Sections 101, 116 and 314 offer old-world German Bavarian glazed roasted nuts, including almonds, cashews and pecans.

PDQ offers fresh and delicious chicken sandwiches, tenders, fries and a variety of signature sauces. The stand is located at Section 130.

Primo Hoagies features old-fashioned style Italian specialty sandwiches. Their gourmet selections are located at Section 329.

Shake Shack, located at Section 123, serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. Enjoy delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades and more.

Returning in-house concepts include North Carolina BBQ—house smoked pulled BBQ sandwiches and BBQ nachos, Sausage Stop—Kayem grilled Italian sausages and bratwurst, as well as Raising the Steak—freshly prepared steak and cheese sandwiches.