CarolinaEast Medical Center receives donation to help them continue to honor veterans

In New Bern, CarolinaEast Medical Center received a donation to help them continue to honor veterans.

The local Woodmen of the World chapter donated $1,000 to the hospital.

The money will go towards flags that will be used to honor veterans who have passed in their care.

The hospital received 40 flags for their final salute program.

Hospital staff said the flags mean a lot to the families of veterans.

“The families have told us that it’s very special I know that I can’t attend one of our ceremonies without tearing up,” said Susan Edwards, Outcome Specialist of CarolinaEast. It’s very moving to see the halls lined with our staff members as the processional makes their way down, and it really touches the hearts of the family.”

The flags are given to the family of the soldier after the final salute procession.

Officials with CarolinaEast said they’re thankful to honor fallen soldiers.