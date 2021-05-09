Carowinds delays water park opening due to labor shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Carowinds says they’ve had to delay the opening of their Carolina Harbor water park due to labor issues.

The theme park will open for the season on Saturday, May 22. Carolina Harbor was originally scheduled to open on Saturday, May 29.

A Carowinds spokesperson says the opening is now delayed until June 12.

“As we’re seeing across a wide range of industries, the availability of labor has been a challenge. We want to be sure we are delivering fun and memorable experiences to our park guests. The new opening date strikes an appropriate balance between our operating calendar and the availability of seasonal associates needed to create the expected guest experience,” a statement issued to FOX 46 read.

The organization says they are trying to provide more incentives to get employees through the gates.

“In response to the hiring challenge, we have ramped up recruiting efforts and taken steps to ensure we are providing competitive wages and benefits.”

Back in early April, the park announced that they would be providing $500 bonuses for all of their seasonal hires, and said job opportunities were available in all park operating areas, including lifeguards, rides, merchandise, food and beverage, hospitality and more.

The park was expecting to hire about 900 seasonal associates before reopening and 60 full-time ride operators and hotel staff positions.