Carteret Co. Deputies search for missing 13-year-old

STELLA, N.C. (WNCT) The Carteret County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

13-year-old Sean Castle was last seen walking on Friday, January 29. He is believed to have run away from his home in Stella, N.C.

Castle is described as a white male, stands 5′ 11” tall, and weighs approximately 150 lbs. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey sweatpants and carrying a turquoise bag.

Anyone with information is asked to notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or

Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.