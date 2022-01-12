Carteret Coats for Kids collects and donates jackets for those in need

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret Coats for Kids, gave away jackets for those in need and collected donated ones.

In 2020, they began collecting clothes for children and after much success, they decided to add adults to the list too not just little ones.



Jennifer Johnson says her desire to help sparked after noticing many organizations weren’t donating due to COVID.

“A lot of people, unfortunately, cannot afford to buy a winter jacket that you may only need for a month or two out of the year, or they’ve grown out it from the last thing. So the really nice thing about is when I donate to people, they usually have a jacket to donate back to us. So it’s really just this nice exchange,” said Jennifer Johnson.

To join or donate you can visit the groups’ Facebook page, Carteret Coats for Kids.

