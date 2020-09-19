Carteret County holds Big Sweep clean up

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – September 19th is International Coastal Cleanup Day. In Carteret County, people volunteered their time to participate in the Carteret Big Sweep Cleanups.

COVID-19 has encouraged solo volunteering, meaning people go out either alone or with family groups, to clear trash.

The #CleanOn hashtag was created in honor of the 35th International Coastal Cleanup. To learn more, click here.