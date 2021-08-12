Carteret County man charged with insurance fraud

RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of Robert Luis Quinones, 27, of 196 E. City Drive, Smyrna. Quinones was charged with insurance fraud.

According to the arrest warrant, Quinones filed a claim with Progressive Premier Insurance Group of Illinois for damage to his vehicle and another man’s vehicle, claiming that the damage occurred after he took out the insurance policy when it occurred before he took out the policy.

The offense occurred between May 10 and May 11.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division, along with Carteret County deputies, arrested Quinones. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime; we all pay for it through higher insurance premiums,” said Commissioner Causey. “Help us keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspected fraud.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may report fraud anonymously by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Information is also available here.