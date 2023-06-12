CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Public School System is pleased to announce two administrative changes. Ms. Allison Graham has been named Principal of Morehead Middle School where she currently serves as Assistant Principal. Ms. Laura Parish is named Principal of Newport Elementary School where she also currently serves as Assistant Principal.

As Principal of Morehead Middle School, Ms. Graham replaces current Principal, Mr. Adam Olander, who was recently named Principal of Bridges School. Ms. Graham graduated from East Carolina University with a Master of School Administration degree from East Carolina University.

She is also a graduate of West Carteret High School. She has served as an Assistant Principal at Morehead Middle School since beginning in 2020. Prior to that, she served as a teacher at Newport Elementary and Newport Middle School and Assistant Principal at Newport Middle and Morehead City Primary Schools.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as the next principal of Morehead City Middle School.” said Ms. Graham. “I am excited to continue to work with the phenomenal staff and teachers at Morehead City Middle School to provide opportunities for our students that allow them to grow both socially and academically.”

As Principal of Newport Elementary School, Ms. Laura Parish replaces current Principal, Ms. Mary

Ellington, who was recently named Principal of Morehead City Primary School. Ms. Parish graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a Master of School Administration degree from East Carolina University. She has served as an Assistant Principal at Newport Elementary School beginning in 2023. Prior to that, she served as a teacher at Newport Elementary School, a guidance counselor at Newport Elementary and Morehead City Primary schools, and an Assistant Principal at Bogue Sound Elementary and Beaufort Elementary.

Ms. Parish said, “Newport has been my home for many years. This incredible school, along with the amazing people, made me the educator that I am today. Being named Principal of Newport Elementary is the highlight of my career. I am excited to continue working alongside the Newport Elementary staff and with the Newport community to give our students the very best school experience.”

“It is a privilege to work with a team of highly qualified Principals and Assistant Principals in Carteret County,” said Mr. Richard Paylor, CCPS Superintendent. “We work to foster leadership in our school system, and promoting these leaders to their new Principalships will ensure that the standard of excellence continues for Morehead Middle School and Newport Elementary School.”

Both Ms. Graham and Ms. Parish will begin their new Principal positions on July 1, 2023. CCPS will be working to fill subsequent Assistant Principal vacancies throughout the summer.