Carteret County Public Schools meet, exceed expectations; High Schools Rank #1 in state

(WNCT) Carteret County Public Schools showed exceptional improvement on the state’s annual School Performance Grade accountability measurement.

The NC State Board of Education released the report last week, just prior to Hurricane Dorian.

The results showed that 88.2% of the schools that make up the Carteret County Public School System received a grade of A or B.

There are 18 schools in the system; however, Bridges School follows a different accountability model so the School Performance Grades released impact 17 schools.

The scores also indicated that, as a school system, the Carteret County Public School high schools rank number one in the state.

The report is based on the 2018-2019 results of the end-of-grade and end-of-course tests.

“With the release of the school grades, Carteret County has, even more, to be proud of in terms of its public school system,” Superintendent Mat Bottoms said. “These significant increases reflect the grit and determination of our teachers in their delivery of instruction and of the students in their comprehension and hard work.

“Despite many, many students and many employees losing their homes in the hurricane and having to move, or living in homes that were heavily damaged, test scores increased,” Mr. Bottoms said. “These students and employees faced adversity, social and emotional challenges, and they excelled. I cannot say enough about the resiliency of our community and the importance our families and teachers place on each student’s education.”

Carteret County Public School System’s Director of Math and Data Analytics Allison Landry noted that the 2018-2019 scores showed three of the county’s four public high schools, Croatan High, East Carteret High and MaST Early College High earning an A rating.

West Carteret High School earned a B, missing an A ranking by one point. This is compared to the 2017-2018 scores that showed only Croatan High receiving an A.

Mrs. Landry noted that the 2018-2019 scores graded 12 schools as B schools (70.6 percent), compared to the previous year when 9 schools were B schools (56.25 percent).

“I think it is important for our community to know that our school leaders knew of these successes after the spring tests,” Mr. Bottoms said. ”While they could hardly wait to share the excitement, they immediately began dissecting the scores to determine which groups of students such as male, female, minorities, economically disadvantaged, gifted, to name a few, had made the greatest strides and which ones needed more innovation to help them reach their counterparts. Our teachers and administrators have not rested for a minute in trying to make the current school year even better for our students. I am so proud to work with such dedicated professionals and to work side by side with our parents in guaranteeing every student can leave our schools prepared to successfully enter the workforce or college.”