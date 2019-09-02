Carteret County Public Schools will operate on regular schedule Tuesday

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County Public Schools officials said they will operate on a regular schedule on Tuesday.

After-school activities will take place tomorrow as scheduled.

Because of the uncertainty of the storm, the decision about Wednesday’s school schedule will be announced Wednesday noon, officials said.

Officials said the safety of our students, employees and their families is always the leading factor when making decisions about the school schedule.

The predictions regarding Hurricane Dorian by the County EMS are critical to all decisions made and school officials will meet with them early Tuesday to review the latest forecast model.