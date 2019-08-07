Carteret County ‘Stuff the Bus’ event gives out more than school supplies

Today was the 7th annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event at Parkview Baptist Church in Carteret County.

Some families started lining up as early as 3:30 this morning to get everything their kids needed to go back to school.

On top of regular school supplies like pencils, notebooks, and crayons, the event also offered free shoes and haircuts to students.

“I’m a single parent trying to go to school, trying to make ends meet. Little things like this that save money…it helps put money back towards things like the bills and other things I don’t have to spend money on,” said Barbie Griffith, a parent of three kids in Carteret County schools.

Today, volunteers gave away over 800 book bags stuffed full of supplies to students ages 5 to 18.

But, the hair cuts were the biggest hit.

“To actually see the kids put the shoes on. To see the kids get the haircuts, it’s like a whole different person from when they come in the front door, to after they go out. They’re ready,” said John Carswell, Senior Pastor at Parkview Baptist Church.

To Griffith, events like this mean everything.

“I try to do the best I can. That’s part of being a parent, to make your children happy and try to provide for them things like that,” said Griffith.

Carteret County Schools will hold four additional supply drives on Sunday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Beaufort Elementary School, Broad Creek Middle School, Newport Middle School, and Down East Middle School.