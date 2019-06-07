Carteret Health Care Cancer Center hosts free skin cancer screening

As summer approaches, health officials are warning people to protect their skin from the sun.

Carteret Health Care Cancer Center will host a free skin cancer screening on Saturday, June 8.

Local dermatologists will be at hand to look for signs and symptoms of skin cancer.

Health officials say signs of skin cancer can be molds that are not uniformed shaped and dark colored.

Organizers say this is the time to talk about skin safety.

“We do that just to provide awareness of skin cancer, and with our area that we live in there’s a lot of months out of the year that we’re outside,” said Sherry King, director of the Carteret Health Care Cancer Center.

Experts recommend people wear SPF higher than 30, sunglasses, and hats.

The screening will be located at the Carteret County Health Department at 3820 Bridges Street from 8 a.m. until noon.

Any community member is welcomed and no insurance is necessary.