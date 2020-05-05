Carteret Health Care nationally recognized with an ‘A’ for safety

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret Health Care was awarded an ‘A’ in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Carteret Health Care’s achievements in providing safer health care.

The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all hospitals across the country, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.

An ‘A’ is the highest grade awarded to hospitals for keeping patients safe from injuries, errors, accidents, and infections.

“We at Carteret Health Care are extremely honored to be recognized for safety with an ‘A’ rating from The Leapfrog Group. Our focus on safety is intentional and is the foundation for any hospital seeking to serve its patients at the highest level,” stated Harvey Case, Carteret Health Care President, and CEO. “This focus on safety has served us well during the ongoing COVID-19 challenges and I want to share a big ‘Thank You’ to our caregivers and support staff; they have been incredible.”

Developed under the guidance of a National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.

The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

Carteret Health Care was awarded an ‘A’ grade, when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2020.

To see Carteret Health Care’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.