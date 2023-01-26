RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – 20-year-old Landen Glass appeared in court Thursday and had his case continued until 3 p.m. on March 29.

Glass is accused of driving a pickup that pulled a float in Raleigh’s Christmas Parade that struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks who was a participant in the parade.

Police said that the “driver of a vehicle in the parade lost control near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue. The vehicle then traveled at a low rate of speed striking” Brooks.

The 11-year-old was performing with the CC & Co. Dance Complex team.

Glass is facing charges of:

Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle

Reckless driving to endanger

Improper equipment

Failure to reduce speed

Carrying a firearm in a parade

The most severe charges carry a 150-day jail sentence.