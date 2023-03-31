GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they said stole over $18,000 worth of electronics from a local Walmart.

The theft happened after 9:15 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Walmart located at 3000 E. Franklin Boulevard. Authorities said some of the items stolen are believed to be iPads and iPhones.

Gastonia Police said the suspect entered the Walmart, made their way to an employee-only area at the back of the store, and stole several electronic items. The suspect put all the stolen electronics into a suitcase, also from Walmart, and left the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. You may be eligible for a cash reward and callers may remain anonymous, police said.