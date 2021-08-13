Census data shows how North Carolina compares with the rest of the country

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Census Bureau released its report on how changes throughout the U.S. population. This information will be used to redraw political district maps across the country.

While data shows a diversifying country, coastal communities like the Carolinas and Virginia grew, as well as in counties stretching through the midsections of Georgia and Alabama.

Here are quick facts about North Carolina’s population and how it compares to the rest of the country:

North Carolina’s population grew 10%. The rest of the country’s population grew 6.3%.

The median household income for North Carolina is $54,602 compared to the U.S at $62,843.

North Carolina’s persons in poverty are at 13.6% compared to the U.S. at 10.5%

The median gross rent for people in North Carolina is $907 compared to the U.S. at $1,062.

The percentage of households that have a computer is 89% compared to the U.S. at 90%. Households that have computer and internet is at around 81% compared to the U.S. at around 83%.

