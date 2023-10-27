SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A big celebration is taking place this weekend for a park that is a century old, and the work that’s being done to it.

Duncan Park is a place where everyone knows each other.

“I just love this neighborhood, there’s a lot of really cool people who live here. Everybody gets out and exercises,” said Sally Moore.

It’s been around for a century and this weekend; it’s going to be celebrated.

“We just want to showcase the rich history of the park and celebrate what’s coming next,” said Kim Moultrie, Director of Parks, Recreation and Special Events.

Since it’s been around for a while, there around some upgrades the city of Spartanburg is making. According to officials, the funding is coming from ARPA funds.

They’ve allocated almost a million dollars to make it happen.

Some of the work has already begun, like paths being paved. Another thing the city is doing is getting rid of the invasive plants here.

“We were talking about how we’re looking forward to this getting cleaned out a little bit, because it’s such a pretty place. We’ve noticed there’s a lot of weeds, and it’s going to need to be kept up, too,” said Will Maley, who lives in the neighborhood.

“Hopefully, a lot of those plants will be removed, and I think the park will be even prettier,” said Moore.

“Just this week, almost 2,300 feet of trails was asphalted and then there’s allocation, earlier this week, of $100,000 that will help raise additional funds for improvements to the youth fields,” said Moultrie.

Whether it’s walking, biking, or playing with your dog, many people love the park.

“We think it’s awesome, I love to bike around here and go on the trail,” said Sue Maley.

“I walk every single day around this park, it’s one of my favorite things to do,” said Moore.

With old paths being fixed and new ones being created, the park lovers are excited.

“I think having a trail that allows you to go all the way around the lake, without having to be on the road, is an important thing. I think that will be great for people who want to come here and use Duncan Park and the facilities. So, I think that is a definite improvement,” said neighbor Lisa Ware.

“Up that way, there was part of the path that was crumbling, just because it was so, so old,” said Moore. “I will be able to use the new part of the trail, and I can use the old parts, there’s other sections they haven’t been able to pave yet that we’re hoping they will able to do.”

All of the work will be done in phases.

The 100th celebration will be Sunday, October 2nd, from 2 – 6 p.m. There will be events like kickball, a family bike ride, a historical tour and music. For more, click here.