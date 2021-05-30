Chair of Honor dedicated to POW/MIA at Grainger Stadium in honor of Memorial Day

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Memorial Day Weekend is a time to honor and remember those men and women service members who have served and lost their lives.

On Sunday, members of the Veteran Enforcers Motorcycle Association gathered at Grainger Stadium in Kinston for a special ceremony, The POW/MIA Chair of Honor. Chairs of Honor are meant to represent those service members who are unable to fill them, namely the 81,000 Prisoners of War or those members considered Missing in Action.

Kevin Yates, Commander of The VEMA’s New Bern Chapter said they’ve been planning, organizing, and fundraising for this dedication for over two years. He said it’s a gentle reminder to anyone who comes to see the Wood Ducks play at Grainger Stadium, that we do still have veterans that haven’t come home, families that haven’t seen their loved ones, and those that still don’t know what happened to their loved ones.

It’s not really suppose to be a sad thing, but it’s a powerful statement as a reminder. Kevin Yates, Commander VEMA New Bern Chapter

Yates also said that although the chair may appear empty, it never truly is. And although no one has paid the admission, our servicemen and woman have paid the ultimate price.

The chair will now sit in its permanent place at Grainger Stadium with a dedication plaque that overlooks the ball field.

