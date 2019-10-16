Challenges ahead for post-Florence military construction

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Cleanup continues at Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River.

Hurricane Florence caused significant damage.

$3 billion in projects are planned.

That means an influx of people to the area.

A temporary housing solution is needed.

Attendees discussed the issue at today’s forum Onslow session.

Workers could need housing for several years to complete all the projects.

“We have terrific contractors locally and across the state of North Carolina, but I will tell you when you have 3 billion construction program this is going to track the tension nationally,” said Scott Dorney, Executive Director of North Carolina Military Business Center.

Other challenges include base access for local sub-contractors and suppliers.

Efforts are also underway to maximize opportunities for local subcontractors and suppliers.