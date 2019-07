Starting this Monday, July 1st, new security procedures will be in effect for visitors to the Greene County Courthouse and the Lenoir County Courthouse.

Both Greene and Lenoir counties said, as of Monday, visitors to each county’s Courthouse will not be allowed to take any of the following items inside the building:

No firearms, guns, knives, lighters, vapes, or tobacco products.

No pocketbooks or backpacks larger than 12 inches by 6 inches.