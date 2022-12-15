CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — In a unanimous vote, Chapel Hill Town Council appointed outgoing Police Chief Chris Blue as interim town manager on Wednesday.

Blue has worked for the town for more than two decades, including 12 years as police chief. At various points in his career, Blue has overseen Parking Services, Building and Development Services, and Town Inspections, according to a release from the town.

“It has been an honor to serve the community in which I grew up, received my education, and have spent my entire professional career,” said Blue. “I am humbled to be asked to step into this critical role and I look forward to supporting the remarkable work of our Town of Chapel Hill staff.”

Blue’s retirement as police chief will be effective Dec. 31. His first day as interim manager will be Jan. 1.

The council’s appointment came a day after Chapel Hill Town Manager Maurice Jones unexpectedly announced his resignation Tuesday to council.

Jones told council that “an assessment of (his) personal priorities” led him to step down. He will be leaving his post effective Dec. 31.